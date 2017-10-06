Bond set for felon accused of having gun in child’s hospital room

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Who brings a gun to a hospital?

That is the question on the minds of some today, after Stacey D. Allison was arrested by Columbus Police for having one in his own child’s hospital room at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Thursday.

Allison was convicted on a felony burglary charge last year and was not allowed to possess firearms.

According to police, someone at the hospital claimed to see Allison posing with a gun and broadcasting live via social media; they grew concerned and contacted police.

When police arrived they say they found a 380 semi-automatic pistol stashed under a sweatshirt in the child’s car seat.

This may not be the first time Allison has been on camera with a gun since his conviction.

A search of social media sites shows multiple examples of him holding weapons in pictures and videos.

One particular live video broadcast-dated three weeks ago on a page that appears to belong to Allison shows him brandishing two weapons he claims are real.

The video also shows him boasting that he is strapped, a slang term for armed.

Friday, Allison was before Judge Jodi Thomas for an initial appearance where he was given a bond of $250,000.

Allison is a life-long resident of Columbus and is a high school graduate.

His next court date is October 13.