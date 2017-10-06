Boy, 9, allegedly sexually assaults 6-year-old classmate at Legend Elementary

NEWARK, OH (WCMH) — Officials are investigating an alleged sexual assault in Newark where authorities said both the victim and suspect are under 10 years old.

An administrator at Legend Elementary told a 911 Operator there was an assault by a 9-year-old male student on a 6-year-old female student.

Authorities said the little girl is home safe with her family, but an investigation will have to determine what to do with the young boy.

The investigation is being handled by the Licking County Assistant Prosecutor and Children’s Services. Gonzalez said the evidence will help in the decision on what steps to take next.

The Legend Elementary Principal said the girl was injured in the assault.

“She has a cut in the back of her head that appears superficial to me, although there was some bleeding but not excessive bleeding.”

A Newark police report calls the attack a sexual assault. No one from the police department was available to comment further.

The boy is in custody of Children’s Services, and Gonzalez said they are still reviewing the evidence and will decide if there are possible charges. She said normally they do not prosecute a suspect under 10 years old.

The principal told authorities they became aware of the alleged assault between 2 and 2:30 p.m. Monday, and they quickly separated the two.

Newark Schools sent this letter to parents.

“Earlier this week, Legend Elementary staff contacted Newark Police following an incident between two students. We take the safety of all students very seriously and are always evaluating procedures to keep your children safe. This was an isolated incident and no other students were impacted or are in any danger.” We are unable to comment on an ongoing police investigation.

Gonzalez said after the investigation concludes it will be up to a juvenile judge or magistrate as to whether to remove the 9-year-old boy from his home.