Columbus named ‘hottest hipster market’ by realtors, Yelp

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — We were here before it was cool.

Realtor.com teamed up with Yelp to identify the most in-demand housing markets in America with the highest concentrations of “hipster” businesses. Columbus lands at the top of the list.

Specifically, Columbus’s hotspot for hipsters is the 43202 area code, which includes Clintonville, part of the University District, Old North Columbus, and Riverview (where NBC4 studios are located).

Columbus is given a “Yelp Hipster Score” of 90.1, and has a “Market Hotness” of 99.8.

In detail, the site has this to say about its top pick:

“Columbus features art, music, theater, museums, and culture, in addition to being home to Ohio State University. It has a strong economic ecosystem with employers like JP Morgan Chase and a thriving startup scene, with nearly 72 startups for every 1,000 businesses in the area. In addition, after New York and Los Angeles, Columbus is home to more fashion designers than any other U.S. metro area, with a pipeline of young design talent coming from the Columbus College of Art & Design.”

Seattle, San Diego, Fort Wayne (IN), Rochester (NY), San Francisco, Long Beach, Louisville, Grand Rapids, and Colorado Springs are the other hipster cities in the

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s