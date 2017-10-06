Columbus named ‘hottest hipster market’ by realtors, Yelp

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — We were here before it was cool.

Realtor.com teamed up with Yelp to identify the most in-demand housing markets in America with the highest concentrations of “hipster” businesses. Columbus lands at the top of the list.

Specifically, Columbus’s hotspot for hipsters is the 43202 area code, which includes Clintonville, part of the University District, Old North Columbus, and Riverview (where NBC4 studios are located).

Columbus is given a “Yelp Hipster Score” of 90.1, and has a “Market Hotness” of 99.8.

In detail, the site has this to say about its top pick:

“Columbus features art, music, theater, museums, and culture, in addition to being home to Ohio State University. It has a strong economic ecosystem with employers like JP Morgan Chase and a thriving startup scene, with nearly 72 startups for every 1,000 businesses in the area. In addition, after New York and Los Angeles, Columbus is home to more fashion designers than any other U.S. metro area, with a pipeline of young design talent coming from the Columbus College of Art & Design.”

Seattle, San Diego, Fort Wayne (IN), Rochester (NY), San Francisco, Long Beach, Louisville, Grand Rapids, and Colorado Springs are the other hipster cities in the