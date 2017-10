COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 84-year-old man with dementia.

Police say George Washington was last seen Friday afternoon in the area of East Broad Street and North 17th. He was driving a purple 2006 Chevy Cobalt SS with Ohio license plate FDH9144.

Washington is 5’11” and 200 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark long-sleeved sweatshirt, tan dress pants, and brown loafers.