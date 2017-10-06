Comic Ralphie May dies of cardiac arrest at 45

FILE - In this June 13, 2015 file photo, Ralphie May performs at the 2015 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn. A spokeswoman for Ralphie May says the comedian has died at age 45. In a statement Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, publicist Stacey Pokluda said May died of cardiac arrest. She said he had been fighting pneumonia, which caused him to cancel a few appearances in the past month. (Photo by John Davisson/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A spokeswoman for Ralphie May says the comedian has died. He was 45.

In a statement Friday, publicist Stacey Pokluda says May died of cardiac arrest. She said he had been fighting pneumonia, which caused him to cancel a few appearances in the past month.

His body was found Friday morning at a private residence in Las Vegas.

On Wednesday, the round-faced May was named casino comedian of the year at the Global Gaming Expo. He was booked through the rest of 2017 at Harrah’s Las Vegas.

May, a Tennessee native who was raised in Arkansas, parlayed a second-place finish on TV’s “Last Comic Standing” in 2003 into TV and club appearances.

His publicist said May’s survivors include his wife, Lahna Turner, and children April June and August James.

