James Woods says he’s retiring from film (and selling house)

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this June 25, 2013 file photo, actor James Woods attends the "White House Down" premiere party at The Frick Collection, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

PROVIDENCE, RI (AP) — Oscar-nominated actor James Woods says he’s retiring from the entertainment industry.

The news was included in a press release issued by Woods’ real estate agent offering Woods’ Rhode Island lake house for sale.

Agent Allen Gammons said Friday that Woods is 70 and wants to relax. He says the actor’s brother and mother recently died, and he hopes to spend more time on passions including photography, antiquing and poker.

Woods is known for his conservative political views. He has said that’s made it tough to find work in Hollywood.

Gammons said Woods’ decision was not political.

Actress Amber Tamblyn last month said Woods tried to pick her up when she was 16. Woods called a lie on Twitter. Gammons said Woods declined to comment Friday when asked about Tamblyn’s accusation.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s