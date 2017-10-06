Local firearms shop owner says background checks, not bans, will help curb mass shootings

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The aftermath of the Las Vegas shooting now brings up the question of gun control laws in the county. Lawmakers nationally and locally are introducing legislation that would ban someone from buying a bump stock and owning one.

Gun advocates say they just want a seat at the table during this discussion.

“This was done it sounds like with a slide fire, a type of a bump stock, that’s not the root of the problem,” said Eric Delbert, owner of LEPD Firearms and Range.

But Delbert, who is also a police officer, says banning weapons and gun accessories is not the answer. He says officials need to fix the background check system used to sell guns.

“On the NICS background check area the delayed areas is something that all the stores have been talking about for some time now,” said Delbert. “After three days you can legally sell a gun to an individual.”

Dylann Roof, the shooter in the Charleston, South Carolina church massacre, bought his gun legally after undergoing a background check. The FBI check flags people that are not allowed to own a gun, but a delay in the FBI background check allowed that gun used in the shooting to be sold.

“There is between 2,000 and 3,000 people who go out the door with a legal purchase of a firearm, then the check comes back later and says they should not have had it,” said Delbert.

According to the FBI, 2,892 firearms were sold in 2015 to people who should have been denied.

“In this environment of electronics to be able to immediately tell within a day or so tell the store this individual is legally able to possess a fire arm. It doesn’t help find out two or 3, 4 weeks later.”