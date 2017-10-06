Missing Champaign County juvenile may be heading towards Columbus

CHAMPAIGN CO., OH (WCMH) — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about a possible missing juvenile last seen at Triad High School.

The sheriff’s office says Alexis Dixon, 15, was last seen at Triad High School Thursday around 10am leaving the school with a duffel bag. Her house key was left on a table and many of her personal items were removed from her home, the sheriff’s office says.

The CCSO says Dixon was given a ride from Triad High School into the City of Urbana. Further information, obtained from her friends, indicated she is possibly heading towards the Columbus area.

She has green eyes, brown hair, and is approximately 5’8″ or 5’9″ and 140 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Ryan Black, or Detective Josh Welty with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office at (937) 653-3409.