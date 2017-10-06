Missing Champaign County juvenile may be heading towards Columbus

By Published:
Alexis Dixon (CREDIT: Champaign Co. Sheriff's Office)

CHAMPAIGN CO., OH (WCMH) — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about a possible missing juvenile last seen at Triad High School.

The sheriff’s office says Alexis Dixon, 15, was last seen at Triad High School Thursday around 10am leaving the school with a duffel bag. Her house key was left on a table and many of her personal items were removed from her home, the sheriff’s office says.

The CCSO says Dixon was given a ride from Triad High School into the City of Urbana. Further information, obtained from her friends, indicated she is possibly heading towards the Columbus area.

She has green eyes, brown hair, and is approximately 5’8″ or 5’9″ and 140 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Ryan Black, or Detective Josh Welty with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office at (937) 653-3409.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s