2 men killed after head-on collision in Champaign County

URBANA, OH (AP) — Authorities say two men have died after a head-on collision in central Ohio’s Champaign County.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office says the collision that killed 32-year-old Joseph Brandyberry and 33-year-old Todd Bayless, both of Urbana, occurred around 10 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Route 68 in Urbana Township.

The Sheriff’s Office says Brandyberry’s Chrysler PT Cruiser crossed the center line and struck a pickup truck. Brandyberry’s vehicle then collided head-on with a minivan driven by Bayless. The minivan was then hit by a fourth vehicle.

Brandyberry was pronounced dead at a hospital. Bayless died at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office says the accident remains under investigation. It’s unclear whether the drivers of the other two vehicles were injured.

