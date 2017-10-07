Buckeye fans don rosy hues and ‘Pink Out The Shoe’ for breast cancer

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — On Saturday, Ohio State fans were setting up early, as it’s officially Homecoming weekend. Thousands of alumni are ready to see the Buckeyes take on Maryland. Fans can expect to see a lot of pink mixed with that scarlet and gray inside the shoe because it’s also Pink Out The Shoe Day – it happens once a year to support those bravely fighting breast cancer.

The tailgaters who go by the name “Cletusfest” are supporting someone near and dear to them — a friend who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

The Cletusfest tailgate started 24 years ago. The group is usually seen in scarlet and gray, but this Saturday, they made sure their logo was placed on pink shirts for Pink Out The Shoe Day.

“One of the things that motivated us to do something is the fact that many of us have friends or family that have suffered from cancer,” says Lanton Lee.

Crystal Robinson didn’t make it out to Saturday’s tailgate. Brandi Bowen tells us her friend was diagnosed with breast cancer in early August.

“Crystal joined us 3 years ago,” Bowen said. “She had never been to a tailgate before and I’m like, ‘you should come to Cletusfest’ and so she came down a couple times a year since then.

“She was diagnosed, she had a lumpectomy earlier this week so we’re here to support her and her efforts to get better. We made the poster just so, because she couldn’t be here, so that she could actually see all the people supporting her and cheering her on. She has children, she has a family,” Bowen says.

Reasons like these are why thousands of people come out to support Pink Out The Shoe Day. Fans show their pride for OSU football and also show breast cancer survivors and those diagnosed that they are not alone in the fight.

“We just want to give best wishes to Crystal and anybody who’s going through a similar situation. We’re here for you, Buckeye Nation is behind you today and every day, and just get better,” adds Bowen.