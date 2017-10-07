Delaware Police investigating alleged child enticement incident

DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) — The Delaware Police Department says officers are investigating an alleged child enticement incident that happened Saturday morning.

According to Delaware Police, it happened around 10:15am in the area of North Liberty Street and Lincoln Avenue. A 9-year-old boy told officers that a woman in a smaller white car yelled that she had doughnuts and asked him to come closer to the vehicle. The boy refused and left the area.

Delaware Police describe the suspect as a biracial woman. She had her hair in a bun and was wearing an orange shirt and dark-rimmed glasses. The vehicle is described as a smaller white car with a symbol resembling an “X” on the front.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Delaware Police Tip Line at 740-203-1112 or send an email to policetipline@delawareohio.net.