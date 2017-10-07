Delaware Police investigating alleged child enticement incident

By Published:

DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) — The Delaware Police Department says officers are investigating an alleged child enticement incident that happened Saturday morning.

According to Delaware Police, it happened around 10:15am in the area of North Liberty Street and Lincoln Avenue. A 9-year-old boy told officers that a woman in a smaller white car yelled that she had doughnuts and asked him to come closer to the vehicle. The boy refused and left the area.

Delaware Police describe the suspect as a biracial woman. She had her hair in a bun and was wearing an orange shirt and dark-rimmed glasses. The vehicle is described as a smaller white car with a symbol resembling an “X” on the front.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Delaware Police Tip Line at 740-203-1112 or send an email to policetipline@delawareohio.net.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s