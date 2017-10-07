Motorcyclist dead after hit and run crash in south Columbus

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say a man is dead after an unknown vehicle hit his motorcycle Saturday.

Police say Soungoutoumba Macalou was operating his 1998 Ducati 784 motorcycle northbound on Lockbourne Road at Watkins Road at 1pm.

Macalou was hit by “a tan or beige-colored vehicle” in the intersection. Police say the other vehicle was traveling southbound on Lockbourne to eastbound Watkins.

A witness said the suspect’s vehicle continued eastbound.

Macalou was transported to Grant Medical Center and pronounced dead at 2:05pm.

This is the city’s 48th traffic-related crash in 2017, according to Columbus Police.

Anyone with any information about this crash and/or suspected driver or vehicle is asked to call the Columbus Police Accident Investigation Unit at 614-645-4767

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s