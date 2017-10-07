Motorcyclist dead after hit and run crash in south Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say a man is dead after an unknown vehicle hit his motorcycle Saturday.

Police say Soungoutoumba Macalou was operating his 1998 Ducati 784 motorcycle northbound on Lockbourne Road at Watkins Road at 1pm.

Macalou was hit by “a tan or beige-colored vehicle” in the intersection. Police say the other vehicle was traveling southbound on Lockbourne to eastbound Watkins.

A witness said the suspect’s vehicle continued eastbound.

Macalou was transported to Grant Medical Center and pronounced dead at 2:05pm.

This is the city’s 48th traffic-related crash in 2017, according to Columbus Police.

Anyone with any information about this crash and/or suspected driver or vehicle is asked to call the Columbus Police Accident Investigation Unit at 614-645-4767