No. 10 Ohio State keeps rolling, routs Maryland 62-14

COLUMBUS (AP) — J.T. Barrett threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in the first half, and Ohio State had its most dominant defensive effort in nearly 60 years, routing Maryland 62-14 on Saturday.

The stingy Buckeyes held Maryland (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) to 66 total yards — their fewest yards allowed since yielding 60 against Indiana in 1960.

Barrett, a fifth-year senior and holder of most of the school’s passing records, was 20 for 31 for 261 yards before taking a seat near end of the third quarter. Barrett threw scoring passes to Binjimen Victor, Austin Mack and Terry McLaurin.

Ohio State (5-1, 3-0 Big Ten) overwhelmed quarterback Max Bortenschlager, holding the Terrapins to 16 passing yards and only six first downs. Bortenschlager, who was promoted to a starting role after injuries to the Terrapin’s top two QBs, was only 3-of-12 passing.

He didn’t complete a pass until the second quarter and was sacked four times before being shaken up and leaving the game in the third. Bortenschlager was hit in the head by cornerback Damon Arnette while sliding on a scramble, resulting in Arnette being kicked out for targeting. Caleb Henderson played the rest of the way, and Maryland managed a meaningless touchdown against Ohio State’s backups with 4:11 left in the game.

PHOTOS: Ohio State vs. Maryland View as list View as gallery Open Gallery COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 7: Nick Bosa #97 of the Ohio State Buckeyes hits quarterback Max Bortenschlager #18 of the Maryland Terrapins causing a fumble in the first quarter at Ohio Stadium on October 7, 2017 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State recovered the fumble and returned it for a touchdown. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 7: Quarterback J.T. Barrett #16 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks for running room in the first quarter as Darnell Savage Jr. #4 of the Maryland Terrapins closes in for the tackle at Ohio Stadium on October 7, 2017 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 7: Nick Bosa #97 of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Jerome Baker #17 of the Ohio State Buckeyes smother ballcarrier Lorenzo Harrison III #2 of the Maryland Terrapins in the second quarter at Ohio Stadium on October 7, 2017 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 7: Jerome Baker #17 of the Ohio State Buckeyes picks up a fumble in the first quarter against the Maryland Terrapins before returning it 20-yards for a touchdown at Ohio Stadium on October 7, 2017 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 7: Quarterback J.T. Barrett #16 of the Ohio State Buckeyes passes the ball in the second quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Ohio Stadium on October 7, 2017 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 7: Sam Hubbard #6 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates after making a tackle for a loss in the second quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Ohio Stadium on October 7, 2017 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 7: Johnnie Dixon #5 of the Ohio State Buckeyes picks up 35 yards in the first quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Ohio Stadium on October 7, 2017 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 7: Austin Mack #11 of the Ohio State Buckeyes makes 5-yard touchdown reception in front of JC Jackson #7 of the Maryland Terrapins at the end of the second quarter at Ohio Stadium on October 7, 2017 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 7: Parris Campbell #21 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates with Austin Mack #11 of the Ohio State Buckeyes after a 24-yard touchdown run in the second quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Ohio Stadium on October 7, 2017 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 7: Marcus Baugh #85 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates a 10-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter against the Maryland Terrapins with Matthew Burrell #69 of the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on October 7, 2017 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 7: Ty Johnson #6 of the Maryland Terrapins returns a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on October 7, 2017 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 7: Antoine Brooks #25 of the Maryland Terrapins hangs on to make the tackle on J.K. Dobbins #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second quarter after a run at Ohio Stadium on October 7, 2017 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 7: Parris Campbell #21 of the Ohio State Buckeyes breaks free from JC Jackson #7 of the Maryland Terrapins in the first quarter to pick up yardage at Ohio Stadium on October 7, 2017 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 7: Denzel Ward #12 of the Ohio State Buckeyes hits Taivon Jacobs #12 of the Maryland Terrapins after a reception in the first quarter at Ohio Stadium on October 7, 2017 in Columbus, Ohio. Ward was ejected from the game after being assessed a targeting penalty for the hit. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

THE TAKEAWAY

Maryland: The Terps may be improved — they beat Texas and Minnesota this season — but not enough to compete with Ohio State’s athletes. And it’s going to be a hard road if Bortenschlager can’t come back.

Ohio State: Buckeyes continue to handle lesser teams, pad the stat sheet and march toward the Oct. 28 showdown with No. 4 Penn State. They’ve done everything they were supposed to do since losing to Oklahoma in the season’s second week, showing improvement with each game.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

After flexing their muscles in another blowout, the Buckeyes could inch up a spot or two. It’s unclear how AP Top 25 voters will regard Iowa State’s upset of No. 3 Oklahoma.

UP NEXT

Maryland: Hosts Northwestern next Saturday.

Ohio State: Plays at Nebraska next Saturday night.