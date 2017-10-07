One person in life-threatening condition after hit and run in east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is in life-threatening condition after a hit and run in east Columbus.

It happened around 4:16am at the intersection of James Road and Dale Avenue. According to Columbus Police, the victim was transported to Grant Medical Center in life-threatening condition.

Dispatchers with Columbus Police say the driver of the vehicle did not stop. Officers say they are looking for a tan Ford Taurus with temporary tags.

Southbound traffic on James Road is shut down at Elbern Avenue. Drivers should use an alternate route.

