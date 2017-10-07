Rapper Nelly arrested on second-degree rape charge

Published:
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Rapper Nelly performs during Live Nation's celebration of The 3rd Annual National Concert Day at Irving Plaza on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Live Nation)

AUBURN, WA (WCMH) — Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., better known as hip hop star Nelly, is facing charges after a woman claimed he raped her on his tour bus.

Auburn Police told KCPQ that the woman returned with Nelly to his tour bus after his performance at the White River Amphitheatre Friday night. The woman contacted police around 3:45am Saturday and told officers Nelly sexually assaulted her on the bus. Officers said they had enough probable cause to arrest him and he was taken into custody.

According to TMZ, Nelly’s lawyer released a statement denying the allegations.

“Nelly is the victim of a completely fabricated allegation. Our initial investigation, clearly establishes the allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness. I am confident, once the scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges. Nelly is prepared to pursue all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation.”

