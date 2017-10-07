Soldiers from Ohio, Tennessee killed at Army training base

FILE: ROCKHAMPTON, AUSTRALIA - JULY 12: Seen is part of an American soldiers uniform at the Williamson airfied in the Shoalwater Bay Training Area as part of Battle Group Pegasus on July 12, 2017 in Rockhampton, Australia. Exercise Talisman Sabre, a biennial combined Australian and United States (US) training activity, is the largest combined military exercise hosted by the Australian Defence Force. The battle group consists of around twenty-four rotary wing aircraft from the Australian Army's 16th Aviation Brigade, the US Army's 25th Combat Aviation Brigade and the Royal New Zealand Air Force. Aircraft include US Army Blackhawks and Apaches attack helicopters, Australian MRH-90, chinooks and tiger helicopters along with New Zealand NH-90 helicopters. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

FORT JACKSON, SC (AP) — Officials say Army privates from Ohio and Tennessee have been killed after a military vehicle struck a formation of soldiers at a training base in South Carolina.

The soldiers killed Friday at Fort Jackson have been identified as Pvt. Timothy Ashcraft, of Cincinnati, and Ethan Shrader, of Prospect, Tennessee. Six soldiers were hurt, two critically. All of the injured were taken to an off-base hospital in Columbia. Their conditions were unknown Saturday.

Fort Jackson officials are calling it a “tragic event” but haven’t released any details about why the vehicle struck the soldiers.

The Army says it has started a thorough investigation.

Fort Jackson is the Army’s largest training base with more than 50,000 recruits assigned there each year.

