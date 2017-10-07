State trooper injured in wrong-way crash on I-71 in Greene County

GREENE CO., OH (WCMH) — A trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol was injured in a crash involving a wrong-way driver early Saturday morning.

The accident happened on Interstate 71 at mile marker 58. According to dispatchers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a vehicle was driving the wrong way in the southbound lanes of I-71. A trooper was able to get in front of the driver and the trooper’s vehicle was struck head-on.

Dispatchers say that both the driver and the trooper were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The left lane of I-71 south is closed between State Route 435 and State Route 72.