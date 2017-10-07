U.S. Marshals announce top-wanted fugitives

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals’ office has announced a new list of most-wanted fugitives. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the following fugitives is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service.

Patrick Bickham

Bickham is wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation.

Bickham is described as a black male, 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 225 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Rayquan Broomfield

Broomfield is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for possession of drugs.

Broomfield is described as a black male, 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Jason Freeman

Freeman is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for a supervised release violation.

Freeman is described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 195 pounds. He has blue eyes and blond hair.

Jacoa Williams

Williams is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated robbery and abduction.

Williams is described as a black female, 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about these fugitives is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540. All tips are anonymous and rewards are available for information leading to an arrest.