Armed suspect robs inn: “If you push a button, I’ll shoot you”

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Investigators are looking for any information on a masked suspect who robbed a Columbus inn at gunpoint.

Police said the male suspect wearing dark clothing walked into the Drury Inn at 6170 Parkcenter Circle in Columbus at about 9:36pm on Sept. 10. He walked to the front desk, pointed a black handgun at an employee and demanded money.

The employee complied, taking out a cash drawer and setting it on the counter. The suspect scooped the cash out of the drawer, keeping his weapon aimed toward the employee.

The suspect forced the employee into a back office. Employees : “if you push a button, I’ll shoot you.”

In the back office, the gunman told the employee to open a locked safe and turn over anything inside. The employee wasn’t able to get the suitcase open quickly enough, so the suspect forced the employee outside and took his wallet, which contained only $1.

The suspect ran from the inn; no one spotted a suspect vehicle during the robbery.

The suspect is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing between 160 and 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black, hooded jacket with silver writing on the back, a black ski mask with “slit” holes, black gloves and blue jeans.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest or indictment of the people responsible for this crime. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to www.stopcrime.org to e-mail a tip. Tips can also be sent by text to “CRIMES” 274637, keyword CMH.