Columbus Police searching for missing 10-year-old boy

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a missing boy last seen in south Columbus.

According to Columbus Police, Jose Martinez Casimiro, 10, was last seen around 7pm Saturday in the area of Wilson Avenue and Glendower Avenue. The boy’s father had dropped him off at a friend’s house to play, and when he went to pick his son up, no one was at the home.

Casimiro is described as a Hispanic male, about 5-feet tall and weighing around 80 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt that says “Siebert Elementary” in blue letters on the front, black shorts and red Nike sneakers.

If you see Casimiro, please contact Columbus Police immediately at 614-645-4545.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s