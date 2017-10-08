Columbus Police searching for missing 10-year-old boy

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a missing boy last seen in south Columbus.

According to Columbus Police, Jose Martinez Casimiro, 10, was last seen around 7pm Saturday in the area of Wilson Avenue and Glendower Avenue. The boy’s father had dropped him off at a friend’s house to play, and when he went to pick his son up, no one was at the home.

Casimiro is described as a Hispanic male, about 5-feet tall and weighing around 80 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt that says “Siebert Elementary” in blue letters on the front, black shorts and red Nike sneakers.

If you see Casimiro, please contact Columbus Police immediately at 614-645-4545.