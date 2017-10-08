Confederate monument in Ohio to be placed on private land

In this August 2017 photo an American flag is displayed next to a marker in remembrance of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee and the Dixie Highway, in Franklin, Ohio. The roadside marker honoring the Confederate general has swept the city of Franklin into the heated conflict over such monuments. The movement in recent years to remove Confederate monuments and flags from public places as symbols of national division and black oppression has accelerated since deadly violence this month in Virginia. The marker was recently removed overnight by officials concerned about violent protests or its destruction. (Ed Richter /The Journal-News via AP)

FRANKLIN, OH (AP) — Township officials say a small monument honoring Confederate General Robert E. Lee that sparked debate in southwest Ohio will be placed on private property.

Franklin Township Trustee President Brian Morris said in a statement Friday that he wants to preserve the monument’s history and decried the “threats and intimidation tactics” used by both sides during the debate.

Some Franklin Township residents became angry when they learned the 90-year-old bronze marker along Dixie Highway had been removed in August after deadly violence during a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The marker was removed by a city crew in neighboring Franklin, which controlled the location. The city subsequently returned the marker to Franklin Township, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Cincinnati, and paid for damage incurred during its removal.

