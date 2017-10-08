Dept. of Public Utilities issues boil advisory after water main break

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Department of Public Utilities has issued a boil advisory due to a water main break.

According to the Department of Public Utilities, a water main broke on Olentangy River Road between Lane Avenue and Ackerman Road.

The area affected goes from Neil Avenue on the east to Kenny Road on the west and Ackerman Road on the north and Woody Hayes Drive on the south. Customers in this area are advised to boil all water used for cooking and drinking for one minute as a precautionary measure.

In lieu of boiling water, bottled water may also be used for drinking until the boil advisory is lifted.

