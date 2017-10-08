Escaped inmate recaptured in Delaware County

DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate who escaped from a Columbus healthcare facility has been taken into custody.

Robert Gardner, 47, was captured “after deputies received a tip from a citizen who recognized Gardner walking near the Polaris Mall area,” the DCSO said Sunday. Gardner was arrested without incident near the intersection of Polaris and Lyra Drive.

The DCSO says he was in possession of a handgun when arrested.

