I-670 east closed at Leonard Ave. due to officer-involved accident

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An officer-involved accident has shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 670 at Leonard Avenue.

It happened around 5:08am on I-670 east near the ramp for Leonard Avenue. According to Columbus Police, a sergeant’s vehicle was struck while the sergeant was inside. The officer was transported to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

The eastbound lanes of I-670 are closed at Leonard Avenue. Police did not say how long the closure would last.

