Lap dogs Murray and Bam Bam are looking for forever homes

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — Meet Max: He is a Brittany Spaniel-Beagle mix on a mission to find rescue dogs, like himself, a loving forever home.

NBC4 Today Weekend Anchor Hattie Hawks and her husband adopted Max from a small Central Ohio rescue called Pets Without Parents. Every week, Max and Hattie introduce viewers to other rescue dogs in search of forever homes.

This week, Hattie and Max stopped by Ohio Fuzzy Pawz Shih Tzu Rescue to meet Murray and Bam Bam.

Murray is as sweet as they come and has been through a lot. After having serious eye issues, Murray had his eyes removed a few months ago, and he has been a champ while recovering. Despite being blind, he gets around well and is in good spirits. He is happy and just wants to hang out on his person’s lap. His other senses are enhanced, so while he walks slowly, he manages just fine. He loves to hang out with children on the calmer side and would do best in a lower energy household. Fuzzy Pawz has adopted out several blind dogs in the past, and they say the best thing about blind dogs is their ability to see with their heart. They love people and make very loyal companions.

Bam Bam is five years old Maltese who came to the rescue after his family could no longer keep him. He would do best in a home that has previous experience caring for Maltese dogs. He loves to hang out on laps, go on walks and ride in the car. While he is a very happy dog, he doesn’t like to be around young children. He actually tends to gravitate towards men.

To learn more about adopting Bam Bam or Murray, visit www.ohiofuzzypawz.com or check them out on Facebook. For more information about Max’s Mission, visit Hattie’s Facebook page and follow Max’s Mission on Instagram.