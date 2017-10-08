Man charged with kidnapping, assault after detaining, choking woman

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus man has been charged with felonious assault and kidnapping after allegedly detaining a woman against her will and choking her until she was unconscious.

According to Columbus Police, Molly Munro, 29, was involved in an argument with the suspect, identified as 34-year-old James Taylor, at the suspect’s residence on the 3900 block of Cairngorm Drive. Munro told officers she tried to leave the home during the argument, but police say Taylor blocked her path, threw her to the ground and pinned her down.

Munro fought back and bit Taylor’s lip. Taylor then grabbed Munro by the throat and strangled her until she was unconscious.

When Munro regained consciousness, Taylor was no longer in the room. Munro was able to flee the residence to get help.

Taylor is charged with kidnapping and felonious assault.