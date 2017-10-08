Newcomerstown man killed in Delaware County crash

TRENTON TWP., OH (WCMH) — One man is dead after a single-vehicle car crash in Delaware County.

According to the Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Brian K. Barthalow, 46, of Newcomerstown, Ohio, was driving a Honda Accord west on State Route 37 near mile post 24 in Trenton Township. For unknown reasons, the car went off the left side of the road and hit a utility pole.

Barthalow was pronounced dead on the scene by the Delaware County Coroner.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Barthalow as not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. It is unknown whether drugs or alcohol were contributing factors to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.