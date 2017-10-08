Vice President Mike Pence leaves Colts game following anthem protest

(CREDIT: Mike Pence, Twitter)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Vice President Mike Pence will not be in attendance for the honoring of Peyton Manning at halftime of the Indianapolis Colts game after another protest of the anthem was held.

The vice president tweeted “I left today’s Colts game because @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem.”

He continued: “At a time when so many Americans are inspiring our nation with their courage, resolve, and resilience, now, more than ever, we should rally around our Flag and everything that unites us. While everyone is entitled to their own opinions, I don’t think it’s too much to ask NFL players to respect the Flag and our National Anthem. I stand with Trump, I stand with our soldiers, and I will always stand for our Flag and our National Anthem.”

It was reported that several 49ers players took a knee.

