VIDEO: After two fatal hit-skip crashes, Columbus Police urge drivers and pedestrians to be cautious

Video above courtesy of Columbus Police, via Facebook. 

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is reminding drivers to stay safe after two separate fatal hit skip crashes on Saturday.

In the first crash, a 28-year-old pedestrian was walking on South James Road around 4:15am when she was hit by a car. 

A 39-year-old man was killed Saturday afternoon when his motorcycle was struck by another driver. In both cases, the suspect vehicle fled.

Sgt. Brooke Wilson with the Accident Investigation Unit says more pedestrian crashes happen in the fall, largely due to the fact that there are fewer daylight hours while people are still active.

Wilson says that pedestrians should be aware every car could be a threat to them and encourages drivers to be alert that pedestrians could step onto the street from anywhere.

On the topic of hit-skip crashes, Wilson says drivers must stop, exchange information, and call police if they hit someone.

