White nationalists wielding Tiki torches rally again in Charlottesville

Photo courtesy: Mike Talhelm/WVIR via CNN

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WCMH) — Less than two months after a woman was killed while counter-protesting in Charlottesville, Virginia, white nationalists gathered in the city once again.

According to NBC29 WVIR, around three dozen white nationalists gathered in Emancipation Park, formerly known as Lee Park, wielding Tiki torches. The group chanted “You will not replace us” and “We will be back.”

 

Prominent white nationalist Richard Spencer was in attendance and led the group in the chants.

Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer took to Twitter to denounce the group, and told them to “Go home.”

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliff also commented about the march.

Saturday’s rally was the latest in a string of protests over the city council vote to remove the statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee. The rally was the first since Heather Heyer was killed when a white nationalist drove a car into a crowd of protesters on Aug. 12.

The rally ended shortly after it started. Charlottesville Police issued a press release saying “no disorders occurred during this rally.”

After leaving the park, Spencer again tweeted at Signer.

Spencer said that Charlottsville is has become a symbol of the oppression of free speech and that the citizens of Charlottesville are going to have to get used to white nationalists coming into the city.

