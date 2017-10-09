Better Call Jackson: Detailed records can help solve billing disputes

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — There are times when consumers need to return items because they don’t work or fit their needs.

Wayne Norris called Mike Jackson about a medical device he ordered for his father.

He says he returned the device, even had it insured through the US Postal Service Months after sending the item, he says the matter was turned over to a collection agency. They claimed he owed 500 dollars

Without any success resolving the issue, he decided he better call Jackson.

‘They called, saying that the unit was damaged. I said, ‘ok I need pictures of the unit plus the package because if we’re gonna file it through the postal service.’ You got to have all the evidence. They said we can send you a picture of the unit but we cannot send you a picture of the packaging and that’s when the red flags started. That’s when I realized that there’s something wrong with this whole thing,” said Norris.

The best thing on Wayne Norris’ side was that he saved all of his paperwork, including receipts and all of his correspondence.

