Car dealership gives free truck to veteran who saved lives in Vegas shooting

GILBERT, AZ (WCMH) – After a veteran commandeered a truck to help get several people to the hospital after shots were fired on the Las Vegas Strip, an Arizona car dealership is providing him with a brand new truck.

B5 Motors in Gilbert, Arizona began searching for Taylor Winston after reading reports of what happened.

The dealership wrote in a Facebook post:

At B5Motors we have been overwhelmed with the heartbreaking stories coming out of Vegas. Yesterday, we read of a Vet, Taylor Winston, and the harrowing way he rescued dozens of Vegas victims. According to reports, he stole a truck to quickly transport the injured to the hospital. We would like to find Taylor and thank him for his bravery by providing him a free truck from B5Motors. Please share and tag anyone that may know him. #HelpB5MotorsfindTaylorWinston

Winston told CNN’s Anderson Cooper he saw the truck with the keys still inside near the venue while bullets were still flying. He jumped into action.

“Once we were in it, we decided to go help get everyone out of there,” he told CNN. “Shots were still firing, we had a couple of friends … set up a makeshift hospital on the backside away from the gunfire, and they were pulling people out of the venue. We pulled up to that and they started loading us up with the most critically injured.”

Winston said he made two trips from the concert venue to the hospital.

“We took the first round and dropped them off,” he said. “We had help at the hospital to get them all out and get them into the hospital and once we were clear we just said ‘let’s go back for more.’ We went back for a second trip and filled it to the brim of essentially bodies, some barely breathing, and had people applying pressure and trying to help them survive to make it to the hospital.”

The dealership found Winston and presented him with his brand new Ford F-150 Monday morning. The presentation was streamed live on Facebook.