Couple arrested after stabbing each other

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Police in New York say two people were charged with assault after stabbing each other during a domestic confrontation.

Syracuse Police responded to a domestic call around 9pm Friday.

According to police, there was a confrontation between 33-year-old Ayeshia Logan and her boyfriend, 32-year-old Calvin Johnson. They say the fight escalated to the point where they stabbed each other.

Police say Logan sustained a laceration to her left forearm and Johnson sustained a laceration to his face.

Both were transported to Upstate University hospital where they were treated for their non-life threatening injuries. They were then taken to the Onondaga County Justice Center and charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

