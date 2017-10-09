Dublin police searching for bumbling Baskin Robbins burglar

By Published:

DUBLIN, OH (WCMH) — Dublin police have released showing video of a not-so-graceful suspect breaking into an area Baskin Robbins.

According to the Columbus Police Department, at about 3am, July 16, a suspect entered the Baskin Robbins in the 6700 block of Perimeter Loop Road.

The video shows the male suspect breaking the front door, and struggling to gain entry as stumbles, bumbles and falls into the business.

The burglar was able to make off with money from cash drawers inside the Baskin Robbins however, and police are hoping the surveillance video will help identify the suspect.

If you have any information on this case, you can call the Dublin Police Department at 614-889-1112.

