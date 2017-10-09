NEWTON COUNTY, GA (WCMH) — A father in Georgia is being questioned after his 15-day-old child was found in a duffel bag in the woods.

According to WGCL, the little girl, Caliyah C. McNabb, was reported missing at about 10 Saturday morning.

The girl’s body was found in a duffel bag Sunday afternoon in the woods near her home.

The baby’s father, Christopher McNabb reportedly took off running when Caliyah’s body was found, according to WGCL.

He was later found near a convenience store and charged with a probation violation. The baby’s mother was also questioned by police, but was later released.

An autopsy is planned to determine the cause of the child’s death.