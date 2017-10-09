New anti-harassment policies take effect in Dublin City Schools

DUBLIN, OH (WCMH) — After a Dublin teacher was accused of doing the unthinkable, the Dublin School District has made some big changes to its anti-harassment policies.

Monday night, the Dublin School Board approved a new set of policies it says are the strongest in central Ohio. The changes come in the wake of a high school teacher being indicted for allegedly having sex with a female student.

This summer former Dublin Scioto High School teacher Gregory Lee was indicted on sexual battery charges involving a 15-year-old student. It sent shockwaves through the district.

“There’s unfortunately bad people in this world that look to do unspeakable things to students,” said Superintendent Hoadley.

Monday, the Dublin City School District passed four anti-harassment policies Superintendent Hoadley said give Dublin the most robust anti-harassment policies of any school around.

“This former teacher made some bad decisions and for that he’s going to spend the rest of his life in jail. What we’re trying to do as an organization is take that bad situation and make ourselves a better school district through tougher policies and through education for our teachers and for our students.”

The new policies clarify and broaden the definition of harassment and detail urgent, expanded reporting requirements. Dublin school mom of four Elsa Englund Kayuha said change is well overdue.

“I’m not blaming anyone, but without question, without question, what happened in the years leading up to this… I mean he really should have been gone a long time ago,” she said.

Superintendent Hoadley said the district is having difficult conversations with staff, parents and students after what happened. A step to ensure another predator never gets to a child.

The new policies take effect immediately. Last week 2,000 employees heard from a nationally renowned speaker about how to better protect kids from being harmed or exploited.