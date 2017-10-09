NFL players pay tribute to Las Vegas shooting victims

(WCMH) – Several NFL players found ways to pay tribute to the victims of the shooting last week in Las Vegas.

During warm-ups, Jaguars DB Jalen Ramsey wore cleats featuring the ‘Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Nevada’ sign on the side. He plans to auction the cleats with proceeds going to the victims.

Thinking of Las Vegas today. A post shared by Jacksonville Jaguars (@jaguars) on Oct 8, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

Titans RB Demarco Murray, a Las Vegas native, will donate $50,000 to police and victims’ families.

Bengals DB Dre Kirkpatrick wore ‘Pray for Las Vegas’ cleats during warm-ups Sunday.

Let's come together 🙏🏽✊🏽❤️@kreativecustomkicks @dezcustomz A post shared by Dre Kirkpatrick (@drepic6) on Oct 4, 2017 at 7:09pm PDT

The Oakland Raiders wore ‘Vegas Strong’ decals on their helmets.