NFL players pay tribute to Las Vegas shooting victims

(WCMH) – Several NFL players found ways to pay tribute to the victims of the shooting last week in Las Vegas.

During warm-ups, Jaguars DB Jalen Ramsey wore cleats featuring the ‘Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Nevada’ sign on the side. He plans to auction the cleats with proceeds going to the victims.

Titans RB Demarco Murray, a Las Vegas native, will donate $50,000 to police and victims’ families.

Bengals DB Dre Kirkpatrick wore ‘Pray for Las Vegas’ cleats during warm-ups Sunday.

The Oakland Raiders wore ‘Vegas Strong’ decals on their helmets.

