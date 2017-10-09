One dead after east Columbus motorcycle crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead following a motorcycle crash that happened Monday afternoon on the east side of Columbus.

It happened around 3:36pm near the intersection of South Napoleon Avenue and Etna Street.

According to Columbus police, the operator of the motorcycle went over a speed bump and hit a tree. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police say the victim was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.