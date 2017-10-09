One person injured after officer-involved shooting in Linden area

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting in the Linden area, Monday.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, one person was taken to Ohio State Wexner Medical Center in stable condition after a reported officer-involved shooting on Gerbert Road, at about 12:51pm, Monday.

Police say the officer was not injured in the shooting.

According to a Columbus City Schools spokesperson, Linden-McKinley STEM Academy has been placed on lockdown as a precaution.

The shooting remains under investigation.

