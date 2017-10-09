Report: Texas Tech University police officer shot and killed

LUBBOCK, TX (WCMH) — Police in Lubbock, Texas say a Texas Tech University police officer was shot and killed inside the school’s police headquarters, KCBD reported.

It happened around 8pm Monday at the Texas Tech Police building.

Texas Tech issued the following statement:

Earlier this evening, Texas Tech Police made a student welfare check. Upon entering the room, officers found evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Officers brought the suspect to the police station for standard debriefing. During this time, the suspect pulled a gun and shot an officer in the head. The officer is deceased. The suspect fled on foot and is currently still at-large. Texas Tech University campus is on lockdown.

The shooter is still at large.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.