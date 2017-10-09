Who is Eric Frenzel?

Eric Frenzel of Germany is a Nordic combined athlete. He has won five straight World Cup overall titles and competed at two Olympic Games. He was the 2013 world champion on the large hill and Olympic normal hill gold medalist in 2014.

Nordic combined beginnings

Frenzel was born November 21, 1988 in Annaberg-Buchholz, Germany. He began skiing at age 2, and was introduced to Nordic combined by his father, a former biathlete, at age 6.

Major competitions/ medals

Frenzel made his Olympic debut in 2010 where he won a bronze medal in the team event. He finished 10th on the large hill and 40th on the normal hill.

Four years later, he won gold on the normal hill. He also picked up a team silver, and placed 10th on the large hill.

He has won five consecutive World Cup overall titles: 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017.

He owns 10 medals from the world championships over the past decade. His most recent individual medal at Worlds was gold in 2013 on the large hill. He’s won three team medals at world championships since then.

Breakout moment

Frenzel considers the 2007 World Championships the turning point of his career. It was his first Worlds, and at 18 years old, finished 22nd on the normal hill.

Top quotes

“I’m really a good cross-country skier and on the hill I’m a good jumper. I wouldn’t say ski jumping is easier but I like it a little bit more.” – Frenzel describes his style of Nordic combined

Olympic experience

Across two Olympic Games, Frenzel owns three medals: a team bronze from 2010 and a normal hill gold and team silver from 2014.

Outside of training

Frenzel and his wife, Laura, have three children. Philipp, now 10, was born when they were teenagers; Frenzel’s coach, says that him becoming a father before his career took off makes him stronger when he competes. Philipp hasn’t shown much interest in Nordic combined, though he’s taken ski jumps in the past. He’s more of a fan of soccer, much like his father, who play together in their living room. The couple’s second son Leopold was born in 2015 and their daughter Emma was born in June 2017.

Frenzel is also a member of the German military, though doesn’t have an active role. He’s known as a “Sportssoldat” or “Sports soldier,” and the military provides him financial support.

Social media

Twitter: @Eric_Frenzel

Instagram: @EricFrenzel