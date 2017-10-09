Written threat causes delays at Grant Medical Center

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating a threat at Grant Medical Center that delayed some daily procedures, Monday.

According to Grant Medical Center, a written bomb threat was found early Monday morning and Columbus police were called in to investigate.

Nothing was found during two sweeps of the building by police, but a third precautionary sweep was taking place.

“In an abundance of caution, it was decided to divert incoming ambulance patients from the Grant emergency department and also to delay some scheduled surgeries. We continue to maintain hospital operations other than surgical services,” a spokesperson with Grant Medical Center released in a statement.

