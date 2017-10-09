Written threat causes delays at Grant Medical Center

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating a threat at Grant Medical Center that delayed some daily procedures, Monday.

According to Grant Medical Center, a written bomb threat was found early Monday morning and Columbus police were called in to investigate.

Nothing was found during two sweeps of the building by police, but a third precautionary sweep was taking place.

“In an abundance of caution, it was decided to divert incoming ambulance patients from the Grant emergency department and also to delay some scheduled surgeries. We continue to maintain hospital operations other than surgical services,” a spokesperson with Grant Medical Center released in a statement.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s