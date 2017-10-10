10 best breakfast spots in the Columbus metro-area

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Whether or not you believe breakfast is the most important meal of the day, there’s no denying that the first meal of the day is a big deal.

I asked NBC4 viewers what their favorite locally owned breakfast joints in Columbus metro-area are, and here’s what they said:

Tommy’s Diner

Tom Pappas and his wife Kathy opened Tommy’s Diner in 1981. After a fire shut the restaurant down in 1998, the two completely remodeled the establishment, ushering in the Tommy’s that’s been voted Best Breakfast in Columbus multiple times. Pro tip: Try the eggs benedict.

SuperChef’s Breakfast & More

SuperChef’s is the brainchild of two Columbus natives. The pair opened the first SuperChef’s in Louisville, Kentucky in 2012, and came back to Central Ohio to open up not one, but two locations: one in downtown Columbus and one in Gahanna. SuperChef’s strives to bring intense flavors, vibrant palettes and creative presentations to your plate and put excitement back into breakfast. Viewers rave about the red velvet pancakes, shrimp and grits and chicken and waffles.

Starliner Diner

This Hilliard restaurant boasts the best eats in the galaxy. The diner puts its own Cuban spin on traditional breakfast dishes. Regulars say the breakfast burrito and Cuban French toast are their favorites and that the service is out of this world.

Jack & Benny’s

If you haven’t eaten at Jack & Benny’s, you’re missing out. This Columbus institution has three locations: one in the Old North, the Barnstormer Diner at OSU Airport and downtown in the same location where the original Jack & Benny’s was several decades ago. Best known for their huge portions and classic diner favorites, viewers can’t get enough of this place. If you’re feeling up for a challenge, try the Gut Buster: hash browns, potato pancakes, bacon, ham, eggs, sausage and toast.

DK Diner

If you’re looking for a place open early to grab a bite before work, you won’t want to miss the DK Diner in Grandview. Famous for their homemade doughnuts, they took it a step further and created the Donut Sandy — two eggs, melted American cheese and bacon on a grilled glazed donut.

German Village Coffee Shop

Also known as Das Kaffe Haus, the German Village Coffee Shop has been a Columbus favorite since 1981. It’s no wonder why — they serve one of the best Western omelets in Columbus. Enjoy the atmosphere of an old-school diner while you eat or place an order for pick up.

Skillet

Featuring local products from central Ohio farmers, producers and artisans, Skillet puts an urban edge on rustic food. The seasonal menu changes frequently, but the quality and service never disappoint. Viewers love the City Ham (whole muscle heritage pork brined with peppercorn, garlic, clove, spicebush, juniper and mustard seed, and smoked over fruitwood) and the Chorizo Gravy and Biscuits (Spicy Mexican-style chorizo over two split and griddled biscuits with scrambled eggs).

Fitzy’s Diner

It’s hard to find a restaurant that uses farm fresh eggs, and it’s even harder to find a diner that’s open 24 hours in Columbus. Fitzy’s Diner delivers on both. With pancakes the size of manhole covers and a wide selection of breakfast meals to choose from, you won’t be disappointed.

Delaney’s Diner

Located in Westerville, Delaney’s is a Huber Ridge area staple. The diner serves breakfast classics, including an early bird special, all kinds of omelets and amazing buttermilk pancakes. If you’re feeling puckish, try Bid Daddy’s Breakfast: country fried steak smothered in sausage gravy served with two eggs cooked to order, shredded hash browns and biscuits.

Marshall’s Grandview

Marshall’s Grandview has been a breakfast favorite since it opened its doors in 1985. Viewers rave about the pancakes and French toast. Marshall’s also offers a breakfast buffet every Saturday and Sunday morning for the very reasonable price of $11.99 (kids ages 10 and under eat for just $6.99).