Authorities: Florida man tells wife he killed daughter, surrenders

LADY LAKE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man called his wife at work to tell her he’d killed their 17-month-old daughter and then turned himself in.

News outlets report that Lake County deputies went to 38-year-old Jeremy Main’s home Monday morning and found the toddler dead in the bathtub.

Main had turned himself in at a Sumter County Sheriff’s Office substation, and Lake County detectives went there to question him. He was eventually charged with first-degree murder.

Authorities haven’t released details about the child’s death or a possible motive.

Officials say two teenagers also live at the home, but they were at school when the girl died.

Main was being held without bail set. Jail records didn’t list an attorney.

