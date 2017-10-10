Average first frost/freeze period nears

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – We have officially entered into fall, and the month of October, the period where temperatures start to make the turn downward. This is also the month where many of us start to see our first frost or freeze.

I took this picture above last year, and put the date on, because I wanted to make sure I remembered next year (now) when we had our first frost last season. I also took a picture of my thermometer, which read a morning low of 34°.

It is important to note, the first frost and freeze are not the same thing. So why can we have frost above 32°?

On generally clear nights, with no wind and a cooler airmass in place this time of the year, it makes for ideal conditions for cooling. As we know from taking a hot shower, the warm/moist air is lighter than the cold/dry air, and it will rise. The heavier cold air will sink down to the near the ground. Weather instruments for official reporting are taken approximately 5 feet above the ground.

So on a cold night, the official temperature for a location might read as warm as 35° or 36°, yet there will be frost on the ground below where the temperature is at or below freezing (32°).

It is also important to note, that we can have a freeze without a frost in dry conditions.

When do we normally see our first freeze?

This is something we keep track of for several reporting cities in our area, and the short answer is, it depends. But in general most cities see their first freeze in the month of October.

According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, our average first freeze date in Columbus is one of the latest in Central and southern Ohio (October 27th).

The NWS has listed some of our other cities that they have data for, and their first freeze dates:

Bellefontaine 14-Oct Chillicothe 17-Oct Circleville 19-Oct Delaware 14-Oct Kenton 20-Oct London 9-Oct Marysville 22-Oct Newark 12-Oct Washington Court House 21-Oct

While the normal for first freeze dates in Columbus is October 27th, we have had a wide range of dates:

The earliest have been in late September, and the latest dates (like last year) well into November. Last year marked only the 2nd time that we had our first freeze date on November 10th. In fact, there were only 10 years were the 1st freeze were later than we had last year.

Are we expecting a frost or freeze anytime soon here in Central Ohio?

No, not in the next week! We are going to continue to stay quite warm over the next week. We have a cold front that will arrive late Sunday into Monday morning. But this front is only going to bring temperatures back to normal. This means highs in the mid/upper 60s and lows in the lower to middle 40s. Hardly frost range.

Also, below is the 6-10 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center at NOAA. It shows very good chances that temperatures will remain above normal during this period.

The 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center at NOAA does not show much chance for below normal temperatures either.

If this outlook does hold, it means most locations in Central Ohio will be past their average first freeze date. At this point it is way too soon to say if we are going to see record late dates, and in fact, we would have to get past Thanksgiving to do so.

How long will frost/freeze warnings be issued?

The National Weather Service offices are the ones that issue these warnings, and they are mainly for agricultural interests. In general the NWS will issues these warnings either until a county has had a widespread hard freeze, or a specific date has been reached. For most areas that date in November 1st, but there are a few counties from Franklin county down south along US-23 and the southern part of the state that warnings can be issued until the end of the first week of November.

Here is a complete list since 1878 of all the first freeze dates for Columbus:

year month date 2016 nov 10 2015 oct 17 2014 nov 2 2013 oct 25 2012 oct 11 2011 oct 29 2010 oct 30 2009 oct 18 2008 oct 22 2007 nov 23 2006 oct 15 2005 oct 29 2004 nov 9 2003 oct 3 2002 nov 1 2001 oct 18 2000 oct 29 1999 oct 25 1998 oct 23 1997 oct 21 1996 nov 2 1995 oct 17 1994 oct 28 1993 oct 23 1992 oct 17 1991 oct 16 1990 oct 26 1989 oct 9 1988 oct 6 1987 oct 4 1986 nov 3 1985 nov 8 1984 nov 2 1983 oct 27 1982 oct 17 1981 oct 3 1980 oct 6 1979 oct 14 1978 oct 17 1977 oct 16 1976 oct 17 1975 oct 3 1974 oct 2 1973 nov 4 1972 oct 19 1971 nov 4 1970 oct 16 1969 oct 15 1968 oct 5 1967 oct 20 1966 oct 21 1965 oct 5 1964 oct 6 1963 sep 30 1962 sep 21 1961 sep 29 1960 oct 21 1959 oct 18 1958 oct 29 1957 oct 20 1956 nov 13 1955 oct 25 1954 oct 20 1953 oct 30 1952 oct 4 1951 oct 9 1950 oct 26 1949 oct 27 1948 oct 18 1947 nov 9 1946 nov 18 1945 nov 3 1944 nov 5 1943 nov 4 1942 oct 26 1941 nov 9 1940 nov 7 1939 oct 15 1938 oct 31 1937 oct 14 1936 oct 27 1935 oct 7 1934 oct 28 1933 oct 26 1932 nov 11 1931 nov 6 1930 oct 19 1929 nov 5 1928 oct 30 1927 nov 5 1926 oct 25 1925 oct 10 1924 oct 23 1923 oct 23 1922 nov 10 1921 nov 3 1920 oct 30 1919 nov 5 1918 nov 2 1917 oct 20 1916 nov 14 1915 nov 15 1914 oct 26 1913 oct 21 1912 nov 1 1911 oct 28 1910 oct 28 1909 oct 12 1908 oct 2 1907 oct 21 1906 oct 10 1905 oct 30 1904 oct 28 1903 oct 24 1902 nov 27 1901 oct 18 1900 nov 8 1899 oct 1 1898 oct 27 1897 nov 12 1896 oct 19 1895 oct 10 1894 oct 15 1893 oct 29 1892 oct 6 1891 oct 23 1890 nov 1 1889 oct 7 1888 sep 30 1887 oct 12 1886 oct 2 1885 oct 9 1884 oct 24 1883 nov 3 1882 nov 13 1881 nov 15 1880 oct 18 1879 oct 25 1878 oct 28

