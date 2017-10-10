Columbus Foundation hopes to boost donations with Big Give

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Big Give! A 26-hour drive to raise money for hundreds of nonprofit organizations right here in central Ohio. The last Big Give was two years ago where 19,000 donations were made.

You can make a donation either by phone or on the web to a nonprofit of your choice and Columbus Foundation CEO Doug Kridler says every twenty dollars counts.

“Today is about what Jason Aldean said on Saturday Night Live on Saturday night which is when America is at its best it’s bonds are unbreakable. We come together for each other. The Big Give is about coming together to help others,” said Douglas Kridler, President, and CEO of Columbus Foundation

There are more than 900 non-profits in ten counties in central Ohio that you can make a donation of 20 dollars or more.

“Then we amplify that from the bonus pool and then you get the rewards as well,” said Kridler.

Rewards that will be listed on your receipt – discounts as a thank you for your donation.

“So the last one was 2 1/2 years ago they are infrequent but when they happen they’re special and the community rallies and in the first hour over 1.6 million dollars was contributed,” says Kridler.

Kridler adds millions of people benefit from The Big Give – hosted by the Columbus Foundation.

John Finck is the Lead Developer for Columbus Foundation website who showed us around the website and how it all works stating, “Watching the actual live tallies. Scale-out and see which of the local areas we’re getting donations from 35 different states. We have 3 or 4 foreign country donations right now. We got some Alaska, Hawaii…we’ve even had a couple from Spain and Germany too. All of these organizations are really dependent on this 26 hour period so yeah it’s very important.”

“And in the end, we’ll celebrate and show America what a generous and kind community Columbus is,” Kridler.

Donations can be made through Tuesday night all the way up until noon Wednesday. Here’s a list of just a few nonprofit organizations that you can contribute to Alvis, Canine Companions for Independence, Brass Band of Columbus, Central Community House of Columbus Inc., Equitas Health Inc., Honor Flight Columbus, Inc., Lettuce Work Foundation Inc., Neighborhood Services, Inc., Ohio Wildlife Center, Shadowbox Live for a full list and to donate visit https://www.columbusfoundation.org/