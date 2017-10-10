Crash involving multiple vehicles, CPD officer closes I-70 westbound on west side

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police say I-70 westbound is closed west of I-270 on the west side due to a multi-vehicle accident.

The accident was reported around 12:14 am Tuesday morning.

Police say the crash involved two semis and four cars, including a Columbus Police freeway unit.

Police say all reported injuries are minor. The officer involved was transported to a local hospital. Police say he is in stable condition. No one else was transported from the scene.

Police say the ramps from I-270 southbound and northbound to I-70 westbound on the west side are also closed.