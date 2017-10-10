Da Vinci painting up for auction with $100 million estimate

Security guards open a door to reveal "Salvator Mundi" by Leonardo da Vinci during a news conference at Christie's in New York, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. The piece, which was painted around 1500, is one of fewer than twenty da Vinci paintings known to exist. After public exhibitions around the world, the auction is scheduled to take place on Nov. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) — The last Leonardo da Vinci painting in private hands is going to auction in New York next month — with a pre-sale estimate of around $100 million.

Christie’s announced Tuesday that the depiction of Jesus, titled “Salvator Mundi,” will be offered Nov. 15.

Christie’s specialist Alan Wintermute calls it “the Holy Grail of Old Master paintings.”

“Salvator Mundi,” dating from around 1500, is one of fewer than 20 known paintings by Leonardo. It was believed that the work had been destroyed until it was rediscovered in 2005.

The seller is identified only as a “private European collection.”

Andy Warhol’s 1986 painting “Sixty Last Suppers” — based on Leonardo’s Renaissance “Last Supper” masterpiece — also will be featured. Its estimate is around $50 million.

