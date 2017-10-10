Dad of Ohio boy who died after scalding bath sentenced to 7 years

LEBANON, OH (AP) – The father of a 4-year-old Ohio boy who died after his stepmother put him in a scalding bath has been sentenced to seven years in prison for involuntary manslaughter and child endangering.

Robert Ritchie was sentenced Tuesday in Warren County. Prosecutors say the Franklin man failed to get medical treatment that could have saved Austin Cooper’s life in March 2016.

Ritchie was convicted at his third trial after two mistrials and could have received up to 11 years in prison.

Ritchie’s attorney, Frank Schiavone III, argued Ritchie’s wife covered up her crime. Schiavone characterized Ritchie as another victim and “an abused man.”

Schiavone said Tuesday that they will appeal Ritchie’s conviction and sentence.

Ritchie’s wife pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 18 years to life in prison.

