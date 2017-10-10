Elderly couple dies in California wildfire

NAPA COUNTY (KRON/WCMH) — An elderly couple was killed in the Atlas Fire in Napa County, according to Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Tuesday that Charles Rippey, 100, and Sara Rippey, 98, have died in the fire.

The couple lived in the neighborhood for the last 40 years.

NBC Bay Area reported the couple’s caregiver tried to get them out of the house, but ran out of time.

At least 10 people have been killed in fires across the North Bay and 150 people are missing.

Seven were killed in Sonoma County, two in Napa County and one person was killed in Mendocino County.

St. Joseph Health said 100 patients have been treated, most for smoke inhalation, at two of its hospitals, Santa Rosa Memorial in Santa Rosa and Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa.

Those hospitals took on the majority of patients with other hospitals in the area evacuated because of the fires.

Two of the injured are critical. One has been transferred to a burn center with significant burns. Fifteen of the injuries are described as moderate and the rest are minor.

The number of injured is expected to climb as information comes in for all the other areas affected by the firestorm consuming the state.